HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will discuss a revised visitors policy for the campus as part of their meeting on Thursday. The main thrust of the new policy is to be sure that children are properly supervised when on campus and that employees do not bring children to campus if they are too ill to go to school. Also, the policy outlines that only those who have reason to be there (students or college employees) should be in classrooms as much as possible, and in addition, visitors in offices or workplaces should conform to office norms. The policy gives those in charge in classrooms and offices the right to ask disruptive persons to leave.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO