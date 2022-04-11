ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Retired police chief named Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center Commander

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Retired Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz is the new commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center (MCLETC). Dr. Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College, said “Given his superlative career at the Decatur Police Department, we are elated...

