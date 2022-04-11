ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Lazarus announces he’s running for District 1 county supervisor

By Jan Griffey
Natchez Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNATCHEZ — Mike Lazarus, who served the residents of District 1 in Adams County as its supervisor for 12 years, is tossing his hat back into the ring. Lazarus announced on Facebook over the weekend he is going to seek his former supervisor’s seat again in the 2023...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

