Marion Restaurant Week: Wooden Pickle Food & Spirits

Beer and spirits releases this week in Frederick County and beyond. Beer: Big League Brew - Home Run Edition Mixed Pack. What's the deal? Big League Brew is back and better than ever! After a long hibernation and just in time for the (delayed) baseball season, we are bringing back the fan favorite. But this time around, we have taken it to the next level and added that signature Fourscore sour treatment that you expect. Mixed pack contains one each heavily fruited bubblegum sour - Grape, Green Apple, Strawberry and Blue Raspberry.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 29 DAYS AGO