Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Size Estimated to Reach $220.4 Million by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Shock Wave Therapy Device Market size is estimated to reach $220.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The shockwave therapy system is a device that discharges targeted electric impulses to pulverize kidney and gall bladder stones. The unit offers a non-invasive means of...

www.thedallasnews.net

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach $787.5 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Astaxanthin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Personalized blood test can detect persistent lung cancer

Patients who are at a higher risk of their lung cancer returning can be identified by a personalized blood test that is performed after treatment, according to researchers at the University of Cambridge. Scientists at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute used a personalized blood test for patients, which is...
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
SCIENCE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Temporal changes in incidence of relapse and outcome after relapse of childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia over three decades; a Nordic population-based cohort study

Relapse remains the main obstacle to curing childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The aims of this study were to compare incidence of relapse, prognostic factors, and survival after relapse between three consecutive Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology trials. Relapse occurred as a primary event in 638 of 4 458 children (1.0"“14.9 years) diagnosed with Ph-negative ALL between 1992 and 2018. The 5-year cumulative incidence of relapse was 17.3% (95% CI 15.4"“19.2%) and 16.5% (95% CI 14.3"“18.8%) for patients in the ALL1992 and ALL2000 trials, respectively, but decreased to 8.4% (95% CI 7.0"“10.1%) for patients in the ALL2008 trial. No changes in duration of first complete remission and site of relapse were observed over time; however, high hyperdiploidy, and t(12;21) decreased in the ALL2008 trial. The 4-year overall survival after relapse was 56.6% (95% CI 52.5"“60.5%) and no statistically significant temporal improvements were observed. Age â‰¥10 years, T-cell immunophenotype, bone-marrow involvement, early and very early relapse, hypodiploidy, and Down syndrome all independently predicted worse outcome after relapse. Improvements in the primary treatment of childhood ALL has resulted in fewer relapses. However, failure to improve outcome of remaining relapses suggests a selection of harder-to-cure relapses and calls for new therapeutic strategies.
CANCER
sciencealert.com

Scientists Have Discovered a Brand-New Type of Cell Hiding in The Human Body

Scientists have discovered a brand-new type of cell hiding inside the delicate, branching passageways of human lungs. The newfound cells play a vital role in keeping the respiratory system functioning properly and could even inspire new treatments to reverse the effects of certain smoking-related diseases, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deficiency of thyroid hormone receptor protects retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptors from cell death in a mouse model of age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. Progressive dystrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and photoreceptors is the characteristic of dry AMD, and oxidative stress/damage plays a central role in the pathogenic lesion of the disease. Thyroid hormone (TH) regulates cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism, and regulates development/function of photoreceptors and RPE in the retina. Population-/patient-based studies suggest an association of high free-serum TH levels with increased risk of AMD. We recently showed that suppressing TH signaling by antithyroid treatment reduces cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors in an oxidative-stress/sodium iodate (NaIO3)-induced mouse model of AMD. This work investigated the effects of TH receptor (THR) deficiency on cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors and the contribution of the receptor subtypes. Treatment with NaIO3 induced RPE and photoreceptor cell death/necroptosis, destruction, and oxidative damage. The phenotypes were significantly diminished in ThrÎ±1âˆ’/âˆ’, Thrbâˆ’/âˆ’, and Thrb2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice, compared with that in the wild-type (C57BL/6"‰J) mice. The involvement of the receptor subtypes varies in the RPE and retina. Deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb protected RPE, rods, and cones, whereas deletion of Thrb2 protected RPE and cones but not rods. Gene-expression analysis showed that deletion of ThrÎ±1 or Thrb abolished/suppressed the NaIO3-induced upregulation of the genes involved in cellular oxidative-stress responses, necroptosis/apoptosis signaling, and inflammatory responses. In addition, THR antagonist effectively protected ARPE-19 cells and hRPE cells from NaIO3-induced cell death. This work demonstrates the involvement of THR signaling in cell damage/death of the RPE and photoreceptors after oxidative-stress challenge and the receptor-subtype contribution. Findings from this work support a role of THR signaling in the pathogenesis of AMD and the strategy of suppressing THR signaling locally in the retina for protection of the RPE/retina in dry AMD.
MLS
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
IFLScience

Electronic Spinal Implant Allows Woman With Rare Neurodegenerative Disease To Walk Again

An electronic implant surgically placed into the spine of a woman has allowed her to walk again, after a debilitating neurodegenerative disease caused her to fall unconscious every time she stood up. The incredible system has previously allowed three paralyzed men to regain movement in their legs and shows huge promise for patients with neurodegenerative diseases for which there are currently no cures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Comparing reliability between 3D imaging and 2D photography for external nasal anthropometry

This study investigates and compares the reliability and reproducibility of two facial anthropometric methods about external nasal angles, 3D imaging and conventional 2D photography. 2D photograph images and 3D images about external nose of 30 volunteers were taken using digital camera and Morpheus 3D scanner. To evaluate intra-rater reliability, each images were taken over two different days for each subject by the same researcher. To evaluate inter-rater reliability, another researcher took each images for each subject on the first day. The reliability of each method for measuring 4 external nasal angle is obtained using intraclass correlation coefficient (ICC) and compared. Inter-rater and intra-rater reliability of both 3D imaging and 2D photography had excellent agreement in all 4 nasal angles. In the nasofacial angular parameter, Inter-rater ICC, 2D photography was significantly higher than 3D imaging. Result of intra-rater ICC also showed both 3D imaging and 2D photography had good reliability in all 4 nasal angles. Similar to those of inter-rater ICC, nasofacial angular parameter showed statistically significant differences between 3D imaging and 2D photography. In terms of reliability, both 2D and 3D showed appropriate anthropometric results and considering its own advantage, each methods can be used complementarily.
PHOTOGRAPHY
MedicalXpress

NK cells combined with bispecific antibody showed strong response for patients with lymphoma

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center showed that natural killer (NK) cells derived from donated umbilical cord blood, combined with a novel bispecific antibody known as AFM13 that targets CD16A and CD30, achieved effective responses in patients with pretreated and refractory CD30+ lymphoma. The study was presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022.
CANCER
UPI News

New immune system-based therapy may fight solid tumor cancers

An immune system-based therapy that's proven effective against blood cancers also might prove useful in battling solid tumor cancers, early clinical trial data show. A small group of patients with testicular and ovarian cancer appeared to respond well to "CAR-T" treatment with immune system cells that were genetically reengineered to target their tumors, researchers said Sunday during a presentation at an American Association for Cancer Research meeting, in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nature.com

Surgical timing in traumatic spinal cord injury: current practice and obstacles to early surgery in Latin America

To evaluate current practice of Latin American spine surgeons regarding surgical timing in patients with traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI) and to identify potential barriers for early surgery. Setting. Web-based. Methods. A web-based questionnaire was sent to members of AOSpine Latin America. Questions involved demographic features, familiarity with management of...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Maxillofacial surgeons develop AI-based web tool to predict oral cancer risk

Oral cancer is a common cancer that affects the head and neck region. Around 50% of oral cancer patients do not survive for more than five years, even after treatment, as many patients seek medical help only during the late stages of the disease. By the time the patients seek help, the cancer may require advanced treatment, and may even have spread to other areas.
CANCER
Benzinga

Cellectis Reveals Preclinical Data On First Allogeneic Dual CAR T-Cell Product In Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Cellectis SA CLLS released preclinical data on its product candidate UCART20x22 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The Company said that the data showed preclinical proof of concept with the potential to overcome common mechanisms of resistance to CAR T-cell therapies in relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL), such as single-antigen escape or tumor heterogeneity.
CANCER

