AMES — The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University: Hallee Rainsbarger of Kellogg, sophomore, Ivy College of Business; Tanner Smith of Mingo, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Steve Beyerink of Monroe, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Kameryn Davis of Newton, junior, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Jenna Smith of Newton, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; and Mariah Vos of Reasnor, senior, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

NEWTON, IA ・ 28 DAYS AGO