If you've ever peeled back the lid of a yogurt container to find a layer of what looks like water but is actually whey protein on top, you may have wondered why it's there. "A little bit of whey will naturally separate from the milk curds in yogurt," says Elizabeth Conover, brand director of Stonyfield Organic Yogurt. Whey is one of the main proteins found in dairy products and it contains essential amino acids that help carry out the functions that proteins perform in the body. Although the nutrient-dense liquid isn't harmful, it's probably not something you want in your morning bowl of yogurt. Is there a way to limit the amount of whey that forms at the top of your container? And if not, how do you get rid of it? To answer these questions, we consulted two experts.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO