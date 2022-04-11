ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground Mounted Solar Market Size Forecast to Reach $9.65 Billion by 2027

The global Ground Mounted Solar Market size is forecast to reach $9.65 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.56% during 2022-2027. The solar panels mounted on the ground are a fixed tilt solar system that can be readily installed in a big yard or field. Furthermore, the panels are...

Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Sourcing Journal

China Has ‘No Intention’ of Curbing Xinjiang Textile Industry

Click here to read the full article. A spokesperson for the government of Xinjiang denounced the hearing and refuted claims that it’s conducting genocide against the Uyghurs. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOcean Freight Rates Ease but Fog of War Darkens OutlookBlank Sailings Surge Amid Shanghai ShutdownDSW Owner Will Make Much Less Product in ChinaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
