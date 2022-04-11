ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Cell Phones, Smart Watches Taken In T-Mobile Burglary

By Karla James
klin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alarm sent Lincoln Police to the T-Mobile Store at 2820 Pine Lake Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, April 10th....

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

1 robbery, 1 burglary Sunday in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two attempted thefts took place in the Mobile, Ala. community on Sunday, March 20, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Carlile Drive: At 7:15 a.m., Mobile police officers responded to a call about a robbery on Carlile Drive. The victim said a man, whom they knew, allegedly entered the […]
MOBILE, AL
WCAX

Burglary at Crossroads Mobil in Alburgh

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are trying to find a person, possibly armed with a gun, who burglarized a convenience store. Police say it happened early Wednesday morning and the person used a gun to break the glass door at the Crossroads Mobil in Alburgh. The person is...
ALBURGH, VT
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Chicago

One person dead in shooting at South Holland gas station

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) --  A gunman opened fire at a BP gas station in South Holland late Tuesday, leaving one person dead. The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at the BP station at a BP station on East 162nd Street in the south suburb. It was not clear late Tuesday if police were looking for a suspect or suspects. Further details were not immediately available.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
CBS Sacramento

Smiley Martin, Suspect In Deadly Sacramento Shooting, Previously Paid Thousands In County Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Weeks before Smiley Martin was accused of being one of five gunmen in Sacramento’s worst mass shooting, the county agreed to pay him a $7,500 settlement. “It’s really difficult to sue, and to prevail is just as difficult,” Sacramento Attorney Mark Reichel said. “The laws are kind of slanted toward the correctional officers.” In a handwritten lawsuit, Martin claimed in 2018 that a jail guard was responsible for rival gang members attacking him. He claims the guard allowed rival gang members to interact with one another which resulted in Martin being surrounded by inmates who attacked him. In the lawsuit,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Watches#T Mobile#Mobile Phone#Crime Stoppers#Burglary#Lincoln Police#The T Mobile Store
country1037fm.com

SIM Card Cell Phone Hell

I love my new cell phone, but it took 15 days to resolve a SIM card issue. It was like customer service reps didn’t know much about new phones released. The only thing I can surmise is there are bugs in Sim cards. I have now memorized every cell phone representative script there is and that’s a shame. After this experience, I want a landline, again. My story should prompt you to write down phone numbers in case you lose your contacts. Also, what if we have 4 days of outages and towers are down, what do we do? Can we trust that our information in the cloud isn’t being stolen or erased by cybercriminals? Sometimes I want to call them when I forget my passwords. Okay, back to SIM cards. SIMs are computer chips holding information and allowing us to connect with our network.
CELL PHONES
FL Radio Group

Rochester Couple Arrested After Six Kids Found In Hotel Room

Two Rochester residents were arrested for six counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child after they left six children in an Ontario County hotel room. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 46-year-old Stephan Leach and 38-year-old Tanya Ells. The couple was arrested after a complaint from the Super 8 Motel in Canandaigua where 6 kids were living in a single hotel room. Police say the children were living in unsanitary conditions, and they were found in dirty, stained clothing.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
SCDNReports

South Carolina Dad and 3 Sons Admit to Attempted Murder

South Carolina Dad and 3 Sons Admit to Attempted MurderSouth Carolina Mugshot. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melvin Lemacks, 56, and his sons Louis, 25, Zakery, 19, and Ellison, 17, for 5 counts each of Attempted Murder and 1 count each of Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Violent Crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eric Adams’ security increased after online videos show Brooklyn shooting suspect ranting at mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has had his security upgraded after disturbing videos emerged of a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting ranting at him by name.Police are seeking Frank James, 62, with ties to Wisconsin and Philadelphia, in connection with the attack during Tuesday’s rush hour commute, in which at least 10 people were shot and 19 others injured.Mr Adams’ office said it had increased his protection detail "out of an abundance of caution" until Mr James is found. Police said they had found "concerning posts" online that named Mr Adams, without saying whether they were made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
komando.com

9 simple ways to protect your home from burglars

You might not have a criminal mind, but think how a crook finds the perfect houses to target — an empty home in a neighborhood where people keep to themselves, no cameras or alarms, and dark or dimly lit structures, right?. Tap or click to order your home security...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy