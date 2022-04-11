Global Soy Isoflavones Market Size Estimated to Reach $436.9 Million by 2027

Red seaweed-derived biostimulants facilitate plant health and impart protection against abiotic stress conditions by their bioactive compounds and plant nutrients. The potency of red seaweed biostimulants (LBS6 and LBD1) on rice cv. IR-64 in response to fungicides induced stress was investigated in this study. Foliar application of LBS6 maintained the stomatal opening and leaf temperature under the fungicidal stress condition. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) such as hydrogen peroxide and superoxide radicals were significantly reduced in LBS6-treated stressed plants. After applying seaweed biostimulants, ROS production was stabilized by antioxidants viz., CAT, APX, SOD, POD, and GR. LBS-6 application increased the Ca+ and K+ levels in the stressed plants, which perhaps interacted with ROS and stomatal opening signalling systems, respectively. In the rice plants, fungicidal stress elevated the expression of stress-responsive transcriptional factors (E2F, HSFA2A, HSFB2B, HSFB4C, HSFC1A, and ZIP12). A decline in the transcript levels of stress-responsive genes was recorded in seaweed treated plants. For the first time, we present an integrative investigation of physicochemical and molecular components to describe the mechanism by which seaweed biostimulants in rice improve plant health under fungicidal stress conditions.
