ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Global Soy Isoflavones Market Size Estimated to Reach $436.9 Million by 2027

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Global Soy Isoflavones Market size is estimated to reach $436.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Isoflavones are commonly delineated as phytostrogens as they are derived from plants and fall under the category of polyphenolic compounds and share estrogen-like structure and effect. Soy...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Red-seaweed biostimulants differentially alleviate the impact of fungicidal stress in rice (Oryza sativa L.)

Red seaweed-derived biostimulants facilitate plant health and impart protection against abiotic stress conditions by their bioactive compounds and plant nutrients. The potency of red seaweed biostimulants (LBS6 and LBD1) on rice cv. IR-64 in response to fungicides induced stress was investigated in this study. Foliar application of LBS6 maintained the stomatal opening and leaf temperature under the fungicidal stress condition. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) such as hydrogen peroxide and superoxide radicals were significantly reduced in LBS6-treated stressed plants. After applying seaweed biostimulants, ROS production was stabilized by antioxidants viz., CAT, APX, SOD, POD, and GR. LBS-6 application increased the Ca+ and K+ levels in the stressed plants, which perhaps interacted with ROS and stomatal opening signalling systems, respectively. In the rice plants, fungicidal stress elevated the expression of stress-responsive transcriptional factors (E2F, HSFA2A, HSFB2B, HSFB4C, HSFC1A, and ZIP12). A decline in the transcript levels of stress-responsive genes was recorded in seaweed treated plants. For the first time, we present an integrative investigation of physicochemical and molecular components to describe the mechanism by which seaweed biostimulants in rice improve plant health under fungicidal stress conditions.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Chemical found in leafy greens shown to slow growth of COVID-19 and common cold viruses

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children's Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other cruciferous plants may offer a potentially new and potent weapon against the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common cold. COVID-19 has already killed more than 6 million people worldwide, and studies have shown that common colds cost an estimated economic loss of $25 billion in the U.S. alone each year.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover anti-cancer substances in soya extract and kudzu roots

An international team of scientists has found that soy molasses and kudzu roots contain isoflavonoids with high antioxidant and cytotoxic activity. This means they can help fight cancer, especially when chemotherapy or surgery to remove metastases may be dangerous. A description of the study is published in the journal Plants.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Mergers And Acquisitions#Global Population#Cagr#Isoflavones#Polyphenolic Compounds
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Role of water in unexpectedly large changes in emission flux of volatile organic compounds in soils under dynamic temperature conditions

Understanding the diffusive transport behavior of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in near-surface soils is important because soil VOC emissions affect atmospheric conditions and climate. Previous studies have suggested that temperature changes affect the transport behavior; however, the effect of these changes are poorly understood. Indeed, under dynamic temperature conditions, the change in VOC flux is much larger than that expected from the temperature dependency of the diffusion coefficient of VOCs in air. However, the mechanism is not well understood, although water in soil has been considered to play an important role. Here, we present the results of experiments for the upward vertical vapor-phase diffusive transport of two VOCs (benzene and tetrachloroethylene) in sandy soil under sinusoidal temperature variations of 20"“30Â Â°C, as well as its numerical representation. The results clarify that the unexpectedly large changes in emission flux can occur as a result of changes in the VOC concentration gradient due to VOC release (volatilization) from/trapping (dissolution) into water, and that such flux changes may occur in various environments. This study suggests the importance of a global evaluation of soil VOC emissions by continuous measurements in various soil environments and/or predictions through numerical simulations with thorough consideration of the role of water in dynamic soil environments.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Epitaxial growth of an atom-thin layer on a LiNiMnO cathode for stable Li-ion battery cycling

Transition metal dissolution in cathode active material for Li-based batteries is a critical aspect that limits the cycle life of these devices. Although several approaches have been proposed to tackle this issue, this detrimental process is not yet overcome. Here, benefitting from the knowledge developed in the semiconductor research field, we apply an epitaxial method to construct an atomic wetting layer of LaTMO3 (TM"‰="‰Ni, Mn) on a LiNi0.5Mn1.5O4 cathode material. Experimental measurements and theoretical analyses confirm a Stranski"“Krastanov growth, where the strained wetting layer forms under thermodynamic equilibrium, and it is self-limited to monoatomic thickness due to the competition between the surface energy and the elastic energy. Being atomically thin and crystallographically connected to the spinel host lattices, the LaTMO3 wetting layer offers long-term suppression of the transition metal dissolution from the cathode without impacting its dynamics. As a result, the epitaxially-engineered cathode material enables improved cycling stability (a capacity retention of about 77% after 1000 cycles at 290"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1) when tested in combination with a graphitic carbon anode and a LiPF6-based non-aqueous electrolyte solution.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Single-cell analysis reveals heterogeneity in metal adsorption

Biosorption is the removal of contaminants from a sample by adsorbing them onto the surface of a biological material. It is expected to provide environmental and economic benefits compared with conventional separation techniques. A team of scientists including a researcher from the University of Tsukuba has analyzed the interaction of Galdieria sulphuraria algae with precious metals to better understand the biosorption process. Their findings are published in Journal of Hazardous Materials.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Shows Omicron COVID Variant Evades Immunity From Prior Infection

Analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection risk in South Africa reveals differences among variants of concern. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 evades immunity from prior infection, an analysis of routine surveillance data from South Africa indicates. Early in November 2021, South African scientists spotted SARS-CoV-2 reinfections consistent with the timing of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TGF-Î² induces GBM mesenchymal transition through upregulation of CLDN4 and nuclear translocation to activate TNF-Î±/NF-ÎºB signal pathway

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary malignant brain tumor. The unregulated expression of Claudin-4 (CLDN4) plays an important role in tumor progression. However, the biological role of CLDN4 in GBM is still unknown. This study aimed to determine whether CLDN4 mediates glioma malignant progression, if so, it would further explore the molecular mechanisms of carcinogenesis. Our results revealed that CLDN4 was significantly upregulated in glioma specimens and cells. The inhibition of CLND4 expression could inhibit mesenchymal transformation, cell invasion, cell migration and tumor growth in vitro and in vivo. Moreover, combined with in vitro analysis, we found that CLDN4 can modulate tumor necrosis factor-Î± (TNF-Î±) signal pathway. Meanwhile, we also validated that the transforming growth factor-Î² (TGF-Î²) signal pathway can upregulate the expression of CLDN4, and promote the invasion ability of GBM cells. Conversely, TGF-Î² signal pathway inhibitor ITD-1 can downregulate the expression of CLDN4, and inhibit the invasion ability of GBM cells. Furthermore, we found that TGF-Î² can promote the nuclear translocation of CLDN4. In summary, our findings indicated that the TGF-Î²/CLDN4/TNF-Î±/NF-ÎºB signal axis plays a key role in the biological progression of glioma. Disrupting the function of this signal axis may represent a new treatment strategy for patients with GBM.
CANCER
Phys.org

Carbon-coated nickel enables a hydrogen fuel cell free of precious metals

A nitrogen-doped, carbon-coated nickel anode can catalyze an essential reaction in hydrogen fuel cells at a fraction of the cost of the precious metals currently used, Cornell University researchers have found. The new discovery could accelerate the widespread use of hydrogen fuel cells, which hold great promise as efficient, clean...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

New opportunities for light-based tumor treatment with an "iron fist"

The exploration of visible and near-infrared photons (henceforth, light) for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes is motivated by several considerations. For starter, the use of non-ionizing radiation has great appeal from a safety standpoint, reducing the need for protective measures or equipment on the patient and operator ends alike. Light sources and optical detectors are much more accessible and affordable than X-ray, magnetic resonance, and nuclear-medicine systems for imaging and therapy, both in terms of acquisition and maintenance. The real-time capabilities of light-based imaging approaches are another alluring aspect. The implementation of ever less invasive endoscopes and catheters1, then, alleviates the Achille's heel of these techniques: the shallow penetration depth achievable-usually less than 1"‰cm.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using electrochemistry techniques to design catalysts for sustainable fuels

One challenge in decarbonizing the energy system is knowing how to deal with new types of fuels. Traditional fuels such as natural gas and oil can be combined with other materials and then heated to high temperatures so they chemically react to produce other useful fuels or substances, or even energy to do work. But new materials such as biofuels can't take as much heat without breaking down.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Carbonized paramagnetic complexes of Mn (II) as contrast agents for precise magnetic resonance imaging of sub-millimeter-sized orthotopic tumors

Paramagnetic complexes containing gadolinium ions have been widely used for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in clinic. However, these paramagnetic complexes pose some safety concerns. There is still a demand for the development of stable MRI contrast agents that exhibit higher sensitivity and superior functionality to existing contrast agents. Here, we develop carbonized paramagnetic complexes of manganese (II) (Mn@CCs) to encapsulate Mn2+ in sealed carbonized shells with superhigh r1 relaxivity. Compared to the most common clinical contrast agent Magnevist, investigations in vivo demonstrate that the Mn@CCs cross the intact blood-brain barrier of normal health mice with minor metal deposition; preferentially target the glioma tissues distribute homogeneously with high penetration in an intracranial mouse model; delineate clear tumor margins in MRIs of ultrasmall single-nodule brain tumors, and multi-nodular liver tumors. The sensitivity, accuracy and low toxicity offer by Mn@CCs provides new opportunities for early molecular diagnostics and imaging-guided biomedical applications.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Luiz Zerbini’s Paintings Uncover Previously Unseen Brazilian Histories in São Paulo Show

Click here to read the full article. For decades, Brazil’s Amazon forest was treated by some as a symbol of virgin nature, teeming not only with verdant flora and brilliantly colored fauna but also with Indigenous people who were able to resist the incursion of modernity. It is only recently that this image of the Amazon has begun to break down as the stresses of destructive fires, social movements, and the Bolsonaro regime reveal histories of abuse. In his exhibition “The Same Story is Never the Same” at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP), Luiz Zerbini aims to...
VISUAL ART
technologynetworks.com

Virally-Programmed Extracellular Vesicles Designed To Shrink Tumors

A research team based at the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital has developed a virus that infects and kills cancer cells without harming normal cells, while also sending out signals to prepare nearby uninfected cancer cells for viral attack. Their new study, published in Nature Communications, shows that this novel strategy can shrink tumours and significantly prolong survival in several cancer models in mice.
CANCER
Nature.com

Analysing the relationship between the fields of thermo- and electrocatalysis taking hydrogen peroxide as a case study

Catalysis is inherently driven by the interaction of reactants, intermediates and formed products with the catalyst's surface. In order to reach the desired transition state and to overcome the kinetic barrier, elevated temperatures or electrical potentials are employed to increase the rate of reaction. Despite immense efforts in the last decades, research in thermo- and electrocatalysis has often preceded in isolation, even for similar reactions. Conceptually, any heterogeneous surface process that involves changes in oxidation states, redox processes, adsorption of charged species (even as spectators) or heterolytic cleavage of small molecules should be thought of as having parallels with electrochemical processes occurring at electrified interfaces. Herein, we compare current trends in thermo- and electrocatalysis and elaborate on the commonalities and differences between both research fields, with a specific focus on the production of hydrogen peroxide as case study. We hope that interlinking both fields will be inspiring and thought-provoking, eventually creating synergies and leverage towards more efficient decentralized chemical conversion processes.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy