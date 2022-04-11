“More 2 Media” with Alan Reed from Bent Pixels

A “Price Is Right” contestant stepped in as the announcer after host Drew Carey heard his incredible voice. The moment Robert Devaughn started speaking, Carey knew he was hearing something special. “Robert, I love your voice by the way. George, you better watch out,” Carey said. Then...
It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
Kelly Ripa is opening up about her reaction to the recent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station in New York City, and the terrifying anticipation she felt before she could confirm that her kids were alright. During Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host discussed the scary...
There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
