Hardcore cyclists can get pissed off on the trail or road when passed by one of their electrified brethren, but the best uses for an electric bike that everyone can agree on is for hauling cargo or commuting. When you use electricity to give a boost while pedaling, you gain a lot of utility—whether running errands to local shops, hauling kiddos around, or schlepping to work without sweating too much (with the added bonus of dodging high gas prices). Finding the best cargo e-bikes isn’t as simple as you’d think, though.

BICYCLES ・ 29 DAYS AGO