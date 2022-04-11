ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks, Spurs make NBA playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedules

By Chandler France
The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs both made the NBA playoffs for the Western Conference.  (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs both made the NBA playoffs this year after the season concluded on Sunday. After finishing 52-30, the Mavericks come in as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. The Spurs finished 34-48, good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference and the last spot in the play-in tournament.

Texas’ third professional team, the Houston Rockets, ended the season with a record of 20-62, dead last in the Western Conference.

The play-in tournament begins tomorrow. The tournament takes the seventh through 10th seeds in each conference to compete for the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoffs. The seventh and eighth seeded teams will play each other, with the winner taking the seventh seed and the loser playing the winner of the ninth and 10th seeded teams for a chance at the eighth seed.

Round one of the playoffs begins April 16. Here are all the teams and matchups for the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Western Conference

The Phoenix Suns finished with the best record in the NBA, coming in at 64-18 and securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They’ll play the eventual eighth seed in the first round. The Memphis Grizzlies, the No. 2-ranked team in the conference, will play the eventual seventh seed.

Play-in tournament

(8) L.A. Clippers vs. (7) Minnesota Timberwolves
April 12, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Winner earns seventh seed

(10) San Antonio Spurs vs. (9) New Orleans Pelicans
April 13, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Winner of Spurs and Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers vs. Timberwolves
April 15, time TBD, TNT
Winner earns eighth seed

Round 1

(4) Dallas Mavericks vs. (5) Utah Jazz
April 16, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs. (7) TBD
April 16, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

(3) Golden State Warriors vs. (6) Denver Nuggets
April 16, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

(1) Phoenix Suns vs. (8) TBD
April 17, time TBD, network TBD

Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots in the Eastern Conference, respectively.  The Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets all find themselves in the play-in tournaments vying for the seventh and eighth seeds and a chance to upset the Heat or Celtics.

Play-in tournament

(7) Brooklyn Nets vs. (8) Cleveland Cavaliers
April 12, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Winner earns seventh seed

(9) Atlanta Hawks vs. (10) Charlotte Hornets
April 13, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Winner of Hawks and Hornets vs. loser of Nets and Cavaliers
April 15, time TBD, ESPN
Winner earns seventh seed

Round 1

(4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors
April 16, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

(2) Boston Celtics vs. (7) TBD
April 17, time TBD, network TBD

(1) Miami Heat vs. (8) TBD
April 17, time TBD, network TBD

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls
April 17, time TBD, network TBD

