Watertown, CT

Mechanic finds art worth millions in Connecticut dumpster

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WATERTOWN, Conn. — Dirt-covered items found in a Watertown, Connecticut, dumpster were actually works of art and the mechanic who found them is working to bring attention to the artist’s work.

Jared Whipple, a car mechanic, found the pieces of art in a dumpster outside of an abandoned barn in September 2017, The Associated Press reported. Whipple later learned that the items he found were actually pieces of art made by Francis Hines, an abstract expressionist who had stored his art in the barn.

Francis Hines is best known for his “wrapping” art, where he would wrap fabric around objects, The Associated Press reported. The buildings Hines wrapped in New York include John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Washington Square Arch and the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Whipple has collaborated with Hollis Taggart, which has art galleries in New York and Connecticut, to bring more attention to Hines. That includes an exhibition of the artist’s work that will be followed by a sale of 35 to 40 pieces of the found art, CT Insider reported.

Peter Hastings Falk, an art curator and historian, told CT Insider that he estimates each of Hines’ paintings can be sold for around $22,000 and his drawings for $4,500. That would make Whipple’s collection worth millions, if sold in its entirety, the outlet reported.

“I pulled it out of this dumpster and I fell in love with it. I made a connection with it,” Whipple told CT Insider. “My purpose is to get Hines into the history books.”

WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
