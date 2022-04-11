ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen celebrating 75 years in Texas with 75 cent ice cream cones

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks 75 years of Dairy Queen in Texas, and to celebrate the important milestone, the franchise is taking customers back to the good ol’ days.

Now through April 24, DQ restaurants in Texas will be selling small cones for 75 cents only. You can enjoy a small cone or a small classic, dipped cone with the iconic chocolate coating.

DQ officials say fans can also share their favorite stories and photos from any DQ restaurant at dqtexas.com/anniversary .

Angel Calico
1d ago

how funny i went to a DQ and they said they arent doing the 75 cent cone might want to send that memo to EVERY DQ OR PULL YOUR ADVERTISING ITS FALSE ADVERTISEMENT

Cuqui Negrete Ortega
1d ago

you have to tell them you saw it in a commercial if not they will not give it to you for 75 cents....

