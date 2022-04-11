Dairy Queen celebrating 75 years in Texas with 75 cent ice cream cones

DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks 75 years of Dairy Queen in Texas, and to celebrate the important milestone, the franchise is taking customers back to the good ol’ days.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Now through April 24, DQ restaurants in Texas will be selling small cones for 75 cents only. You can enjoy a small cone or a small classic, dipped cone with the iconic chocolate coating.

DQ officials say fans can also share their favorite stories and photos from any DQ restaurant at dqtexas.com/anniversary .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.