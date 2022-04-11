ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Family Service & Guidance Center previews April Real-World Parenting Series

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KTMJ) – Family Service & Guidance Center will be holding their Real-World Parenting...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Instagram finally gets parental controls with new 'Family Center'

Instagram is launching its new Family Center with parental controls. Family Center allows parents to supervise certain activities and includes an education hub with tips on discussing social media with teens. Family Center is launching now in the US, with a global rollout coming later. Instagram is introducing a new...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Topeka, KS
Lincoln Report

Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published. There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Ktmj#Fsgc#Fox 43 Am Live
Motherly

Viral TikTok shows exactly how Safe Haven Baby Boxes work

If you've ever wondered how exactly a Safe Haven Baby Box works, a TikTok from the founder of the boxes has been going hugely viral on TikTok. Beginning in the late '90s, Safe Haven laws started being implemented across the United States. These laws decriminalize the act of leaving unharmed infants as wards of the state. Today, each of the 50 states has Safe Haven laws in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter to Disneyland with Step-Brothers

Is preferential treatment warranted in blended families?. Divorce is hard on everyone involved. Not only for the couple that separates, but especially for any children who are having to learn to live under new circumstances. It's estimated that over 1,300 new blended families are formed every day in the US.

Comments / 0

Community Policy