ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

See Inside the World’s Skinniest Skyscraper

By Jessica Cherner
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a new skyscraper in New York, and architecture enthusiasts can’t wait to see it. And though New York City can be an unforgiving place to call home—the cost of living is famously high, square footage is precious, and the traffic seemingly doesn’t move—the Big Apple is one of the most...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Real Estate

With a title like Billions, it should be no surprise that the filming locations for this Showtime hit are some of New York’s toniest. The drama is approaching the end of its sixth season, and while this was the first season without billionaire hedge funder Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) as the protagonist, the sets are as opulent as ever. With Attorney General Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) still in the mix and Michael Prince (Corey Stoll) in a more prominent role, the show was even renewed for a seventh season, according to Variety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

See the Transformation of This 850-Square-Foot West Village Apartment

Some people have all the luck. When a young couple moved into a one-bedroom apartment in the heart of New York’s West Village, they had the good fortune of being able to turn to a close friend, Sebastian Zuchowicki, for help. Sebastian, at the time, was a designer at the legendary interiors firm Studio Sofield—which has counted Gucci and the Carlyle Hotel as clients—but he was thinking about going out on his own when he got the call.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#Interior Architecture#World#The Big Apple#Summit One Vanderbilt#Jds Development Group#Property Markets Group#Spruce Capital Partners#Shop Architects
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
US News and World Report

25 Hauntingly Abandoned Places You Can Still Visit

When planning a vacation, many people think about which museums, parks, monuments or restaurants they'd like to visit. But why not throw something else into the mix by visiting some eerie yet fascinating abandoned castles, hospitals, prisons or villages? These kinds of attractions can provide fascinating historic or cultural insight into your destination. Some – particularly those off the beaten track – can also be downright exciting.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Built for Younger Owners, This Experience-Focused Explorer Yacht Isn’t for Sitting Around

Click here to read the full article. The idea of designing a yacht for Millennials would’ve been laughable just 10 years ago. But leading yacht designers are seeing their clients trending younger each year, with the most recent being millionaires in their twenties and thirties. Last month, Fraser Yachts reported a 10-year drop in the average age of its customers, due to an increase in young cryptocurrency investors and tech executives entering the market. The youngest client was 25. Expedition yachts have become the favorite of that group, designer Gregory Marshall told Robb Report. “These new owners don’t want to sit around and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Architectural Digest

7 Modern Celebrities Who Lived in Hotels

The number of celebrities who lived in hotels—and the lasting popularity of Kay Thompson’s Eloise series—is testament to how convenient and luxurious a permanent check-in can be. With housekeeping, room service, and an on site spa, there are few more lavish contemporary lifestyles, save that of the royal family. The list of artists and actors who’ve holed up in a hotel for a year or three is a long one, from Old Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe who lived at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two years or Elizabeth Taylor who spent about a year at the Hotel Bel-Air, to iconic writers, like Oscar Wilde, who died while living at L’Hôtel in Paris or Tennesee Williams, who reportedly wrote his last play at New York’s Hotel Elysée. Wilde reportedly quipped “I am dying beyond my means,” after receiving a request from the hotel manager for overdue payment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel + Leisure

Richard Branson's Private Caribbean Island Costs $105,000 a Night — Here's What It's Like to Stay There

I can't say Sir Richard Branson was the most present host when I visited Necker Island this past summer. Though he'd planned to greet me and a few other lucky folks at his legendary British Virgin Islands residence, he abruptly changed plans and jetted off to the U.S. to make an earlier-than-scheduled historic flight into space. Essentially, the billionaire maverick gave us the keys to his private island pad (all 74 acres of it) and allowed us to make ourselves at home — the same place where Princess Diana and her young sons built sandcastles on the beach, where Barack Obama retreated post-presidency, and where Mariah Carey had her girlfriend getaway for all to see on MTV Cribs.
TRAVEL
Architectural Digest

Rupert Murdoch Lists a Triplex Penthouse and Another NYC Apartment for $78 Million

Even with its 360-degree views and floor to ceiling windows, the triplex penthouse of New York’s One Madison condo isn’t cutting it for media mogul Rupert Murdoch anymore. According to the Wall Street Journal, less than ten years after having the space custom built to his specifications,News Corp founder Murdoch has listed his penthouse and an additional unit in the building for $78 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This New 125-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Comes With a 150-Bottle Wine Cellar

Click here to read the full article. Looks can be deceptive. While this glass-rich 125-footer has all the breezy openness of a sun-seeking superyacht, she has the rugged construction, endless 5,000-mile range and stay-off-the-grid functionality of a globe-girding explorer. This is Emocean, the first luxury offering from Italian work-boat builder Rosetti Marino Group and its new superyacht division Rosetti Superyachts. Launched just last year for a seasoned European boating couple, she was designed to go far and wide, in the utmost comfort, capability and safety. “Emocean has the looks of a stylish superyacht, but the strong bones and true capability of an...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy