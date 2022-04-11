Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash on I-80
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV on Interstate 80 yesterday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near milepost 26.5, about 20 miles...kowb1290.com
A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV on Interstate 80 yesterday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near milepost 26.5, about 20 miles...kowb1290.com
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0