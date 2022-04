Carey’s softball team outslugged its way to a home victory April 5 against East Meadow, as the Seahawks won the Conference I matchup, 10-6. The offensive production was even more impressive considering the game was called early due to spotty lighting in the bottom of the sixth inning. Two hitters in particular, senior third baseman Ava Rigano and junior shortstop Caylee De Meo, sparked the offensive explosion, as each hit two home runs.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO