WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $344K From South Jersey Deli

Dino's Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $344,087 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, April 8, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 13, 27, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That ticket was sold at Dino’s Deli & Subs, 402 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Twp., in Atlantic County.

