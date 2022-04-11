WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $344K From South Jersey Deli
One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $344,087 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, April 8, drawing.
The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 13, 27, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.
The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
That ticket was sold at Dino’s Deli & Subs, 402 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Twp., in Atlantic County.
