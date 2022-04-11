ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $344K From South Jersey Deli

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vms2N_0f5ocahI00
Dino's Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky New Jersey Lottery ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $344,087 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, April 8, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 13, 27, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

That ticket was sold at Dino’s Deli & Subs, 402 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Twp., in Atlantic County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Lottery#Jersey Cash 5#Xtra#Dino S Deli Subs
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
249K+
Followers
39K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy