Mom looking for answers after son found dead in street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine having your only child murdered and not knowing who did it or why. That’s exactly what Demetria Ingram has been dealing with for the last two months.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the early morning hours on Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Carnes Avenue in Orange Mound. When they arrived, they found Ingram’s son, Jacobi Price, 19, lying in the middle of the street bleeding with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

“February the 4th, Jacobi went to take a friend home,” Ingram said.

She said Jacobi then called her phone a few hours later.

“Then he texted me he was chilling with a friend, and that was the last time I heard from Jacobi,” Ingram said. “I started doing a police report Sunday morning because I hadn’t seen him.”

Ingram says while she was on the phone with police, homicide investigators were pulling into her yard.

“They came in the house and said he had been murdered,” she said. “He was my only child. He was my only child, so at this time, I’m just numb. I just never thought my son would be murdered.”

Ingram went to Carnes Avenue searching for answers.

“The neighbors had called and said that someone had pushed him out of a dark sedan,” she said. “I’m mad. I’m mad ’cause my son didn’t deserve this. You know, he didn’t deserve to be shot and thrown out in the street. He didn’t deserve that.”

Ingram also believes her son was set up and possibly knew his killers.

“It’s hard. And I miss him, and I love him, but my baby will not be a cold case,” she said. “I’m going to find out what happened to my baby”

If you knw who killed Jacobi Price, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

CrimeStoppers and Price’s family are offering a $4,500 reward for information leading to Price’s killer.

Remember, all calls are confidential.

