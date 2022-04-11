ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mom looking for answers after son found dead in street

By Lisa Dandridge
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcNwH_0f5ocPwB00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine having your only child murdered and not knowing who did it or why. That’s exactly what Demetria Ingram has been dealing with for the last two months.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the early morning hours on Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Carnes Avenue in Orange Mound. When they arrived, they found Ingram’s son, Jacobi Price, 19, lying in the middle of the street bleeding with gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

“February the 4th, Jacobi went to take a friend home,” Ingram said.

8-year-old shot and killed in Marion; woman charged

She said Jacobi then called her phone a few hours later.

“Then he texted me he was chilling with a friend, and that was the last time I heard from Jacobi,” Ingram said. “I started doing a police report Sunday morning because I hadn’t seen him.”

Ingram says while she was on the phone with police, homicide investigators were pulling into her yard.

“They came in the house and said he had been murdered,” she said. “He was my only child. He was my only child, so at this time, I’m just numb. I just never thought my son would be murdered.”

Ingram went to Carnes Avenue searching for answers.

“The neighbors had called and said that someone had pushed him out of a dark sedan,” she said. “I’m mad. I’m mad ’cause my son didn’t deserve this. You know, he didn’t deserve to be shot and thrown out in the street. He didn’t deserve that.”

1 dead, 2 injured in MPD involved Beale Street shooting

Ingram also believes her son was set up and possibly knew his killers.

“It’s hard. And I miss him, and I love him, but my baby will not be a cold case,” she said. “I’m going to find out what happened to my baby”

If you knw who killed Jacobi Price, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

CrimeStoppers and Price’s family are offering a $4,500 reward for information leading to Price’s killer.

Remember, all calls are confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 18

Guest
1d ago

When will the women of this country. Come together and Stop This Madness. These are your children killing or being killed. Mothers you can stop this violence!!!

Reply(3)
7
Keisha G.
1d ago

my heart bleeds for u...I am so sorry that u and ur family has to suffer from this senseless violence 💔 😔 im a mother and I understand. u r in me and my family prayers and hope that those responsible be man or woman enuff to come forward jus like they were in this tragedy.

Reply
5
Brian Etheridge
1d ago

Chances are when a kid is raised listening to violent music fueled and sponsored by the drug culture and they have no positive influences in their lives but their heros are the drug dealers and rap artists.Then they are either raised in the violence and chances are greatly increased that they will be affected by the violence.or it's a good chance they will be violent. If the listening and believing the Gospel of Christ changes life for the better.Isn't it reasonable to say that what we absorb, especially our youngsters, be it music, video games or the people around us affect who we become.May God Bless his family and friends.Pray for Change.

Reply(1)
5
Community Policy