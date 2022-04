JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his wife and putting her body in the trunk of his car after she asked for a divorce. The State Attorney's Office for Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Gerard Stewart entered the plea March 29, for the death of his wife Julie Ann Stewart. He was reportedly previously convicted of tampering with evidence, but WJXT-TV reports a jury deadlocked on murder charges in February.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO