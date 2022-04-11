ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash on I-80

By Joy Greenwald
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 1 day ago

A Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV on Interstate 80 yesterday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near milepost 26.5, about 20 miles...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Dump truck driver may face charges after rollover crash that killed 84-year-old man in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The driver of a dump truck may face criminal charges after a rollover crash that killed an 84-year-old man in New Braunfels on Monday. Investigators said the victim, Antonio Garcia Olvera, was driving a pickup truck and towing a trailer when the dump truck hit the side of the vehicle, flipping it on its driver's side.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon. For more on Wyoming road closures, click here.
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The University Of Utah
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the […]
IDAHO STATE
Awesome 92.3

Odessa Man Killed in Lafayette County Rollover

An Odessa man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County. According to the Missouri State highway Patrol, a southbound 1996 Chevrolet Ranchero, driven by 67-year-old Larry A. Greenfield of Odessa, was on Odessa Cemetery Road, 1314 feet south of the south outer road around 2 p.m., when the driver lost control. The Ranchero skidded, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road, impacted the embankment, overturned and struck a fence. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Masked intruder shoots man who went to investigate a noise, Utah police say

A 21-year-old man who went upstairs to check on a noise at his parents’ home in Utah surprised a masked burglar in a bedroom early Sunday, March 20, police said. The intruder, dressed all in black with a bandana over his face, shot the man in the shoulder at 12:30 a.m., Tooele police told KTVX. The gunman fled out the home’s back door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy