ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Kite Festival Draws Crowds

Santa Barbara Edhat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUp, Up and Away! The Santa Barbara Kite Festival drew crowds on Sunday at Santa Barbara City College's Great Lawn. The 36th annual festival is a local's favorite to enjoy the blue skies, ocean view, and colorful kites. Edhat readers were in attendance and shared the above and below...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

FLLUXE Arts Festival draws large crowd despite weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Downtown Panama City made its streets a bit more colorful this weekend. Bay Arts Alliance hosted its second annual Florida Luxe Arts Festival at Destination Panama City on Saturday. Everyone was welcome, free of charge. Chalking up the concrete and face painting were a couple...
PANAMA CITY, FL
NBC Los Angeles

Princesses and Pirates Reign at Santa Barbara Zoo

Included with admission (reservations required) Fun 'n froggy crafts are some of the sweet centerpieces of the weekend. DONNING A TIARA... or a tri-cornered hat may be a daily occurrence for your costume-loving tot. They might pretend they live in a castle, or they have their own ship, and finding remnants of their world of play, from blanket forts to dining chairs made to look like thrones, happens often in your home. But finding the festive and fantastical opportunity to venture out into the world, among other princesses, princes, and pirate people? It can be far rarer than making your own imaginary playland in the den. Santa Barbara Zoo understands that children love to dress up and roam regal and adventurous worlds, and to help them have some fun, and celebrate some awesome amphibians, a whole whimsical weekend is given over to princesses and pirates.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit Announced for 2022 Old Spanish Days

Tara Mata, a 19-year-old student at Santa Barbara City College, was selected 2022 Spirit of Fiesta. She danced a Cantinas. Meanwhile, nine-year-old Layla Gocong, a third-grader at Crane Country Day School, was chosen as the 2022 Junior Spirit. She danced a Tanguillo. The Spirit Auditions are the most anticipated moment...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

First or Most Memorable Santa Barbara Bowl Concert?

Aretha Franklin was really good. Two shows that surprised me that I still think about and had a blast were The Alabama Shakes and Maggie Rogers. My first concert at the bowl was Men at Work. Oddly enough, had backstage passes because my neighbor's dad was in management at the bowl in the early 80s.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

America's First Female Tattoo Artists Pictured in Santa Barbara

The above photo is from 1907, Gus & Maude Wagner (identified in the caption as “wife”) and their tattoo parlor and sideshow in Santa Barbara. Maud Stevens Wagner was a contortionist and aerialist, she met her husband Gus Wagner at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. He wanted to date her, she wanted to learn how to tattoo, a bargain was struck and Gus taught her how to hand-poke. Maud Wagner became the first known western female tattoo artist in the United States.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#For The Children#Flyers#Above And Below
Santa Barbara Edhat

Scarlett Begonia Opens After Dark

Starting the morning with brunch at Scarlett Begonia is always a fabulous idea. Now they’re taking on the night shift with the same meticulous attention to detail and delicious farm-to-table fare in their “Scarlett After Dark” program. When owner Crista Fooks opened their new location on Victoria...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Peregrine Falcon Joins Eyes In the Sky Audubon Aviary

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) welcomes a new bird to its Eyes In the Sky Program (EITS) located at the Audubon Aviary at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. The Peregrine Falcon, "Koda," is believed to be approximately four years old and suffered a broken wing in the wild which rendered him permanently unable to fly. He will now join the SBAS program's other birds of prey as an educational ambassador animal.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bird Family Moves Into Local Bird House

Last month we posted a photo of a bird checking out a local birdhouse, courtesy of edhat reader and human neighbor Dave. We held a caption contest for edhatters to decide on the "best" caption. Of course, it had something to do with Santa Barbara housing costs. Edhat reader Dave...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Restoration Work to Begin on Campus Point

Perched upon the Pacific Coast in sunny Goleta, UC Santa Barbara has an enviable campus that provides a unique suite of opportunities to the community, including dorm-side surfing, on-site marine research and scenic views of the Santa Barbara Channel. This was not always the case. The seaside location was originally...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Beach Cleanup at Hendry's on Sunday

Earth Day is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate than with a cleanup at Arroyo Burro Beach this Sunday, April 10th at 10:00 am?. The beaches have been crowded lately. Unfortunately, that means more trash! Let's pick it up together and enjoy our beautiful coastline. Volunteers will...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy