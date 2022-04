With gasoline prices rising sharply in an election year, Gov. Ned Lamont called Monday for cutting the state’s gasoline tax by 25 cents per gallon. The cut would eliminate the excise tax on gasoline in the state’s complicated, two-pronged system. The gross receipts tax on gasoline, which is currently at the state-capped maximum of 26.4 cents per gallon, would remain. The excise tax would be ...

HARTFORD, CT ・ 29 DAYS AGO