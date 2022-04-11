Where to find River Valley storm shelters

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As severe weather is forecasted for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, many may be wondering where they can seek shelter if they feel the need.

Below is a list shared by the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department of shelters throughout the city:

Tornado shelters are available at all FSPS elementary schools and middle schools.

FSPS Storm Shelter managers will be present.

When a tornado warning siren sounds, the tornado shelters automatically unlock for residents to seek shelter.

FSPS encourages residents to observe CDC guidelines for physical distancing when inside.

Residents may wear their PPE into the storm shelters if they feel the need to do so.

Tornado shelters on FSPS campuses are an option for anyone seeking shelter during a tornado warning. During school hours, students and staff are provided priority access to the shelter. If room is available after students and staff are safely secure, the public will be invited inside.

Pets are allowed into the shelter if they are secured in an airline-approved carrier.

FSPS Tornado Shelter Locations:

Ballman: 2601 South Q Street

Barling: 1400 D Street

Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road

Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road

Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street

Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street

Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive

Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane

Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street

Howard: 1301 North 8th Street

Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road

Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue

Park: 4111 Park Avenue

Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue

Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street

Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway

Tilles: 815 North 16th Street

Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue

Woods: 3201 Massard Road

Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road

Darby: 616 North 14th Street

Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street

Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road

If you have questions about tornado shelter use on FSPS campuses, contact the FSPS Police Department at 479-785-2501.

For more information, visit the FSPS website .

The Greenwood Police Department posted tornado shelter locations located in the city.

Westwood Elementary 300 Westwood Ave

East Hills Middle School 1211 Raymond E Wells Dr

High School 501 Bulldog Loop

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.