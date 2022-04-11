Where to find River Valley storm shelters
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As severe weather is forecasted for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week, many may be wondering where they can seek shelter if they feel the need.
Below is a list shared by the Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department of shelters throughout the city:
- Tornado shelters are available at all FSPS elementary schools and middle schools.
- FSPS Storm Shelter managers will be present.
- When a tornado warning siren sounds, the tornado shelters automatically unlock for residents to seek shelter.
- FSPS encourages residents to observe CDC guidelines for physical distancing when inside.
- Residents may wear their PPE into the storm shelters if they feel the need to do so.
- Tornado shelters on FSPS campuses are an option for anyone seeking shelter during a tornado warning. During school hours, students and staff are provided priority access to the shelter. If room is available after students and staff are safely secure, the public will be invited inside.
- Pets are allowed into the shelter if they are secured in an airline-approved carrier.
FSPS Tornado Shelter Locations:
- Ballman: 2601 South Q Street
- Barling: 1400 D Street
- Beard: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Bonneville: 2500 South Waldron Road
- Carnall: 2524 South Tulsa Street
- Cavanaugh: 1025 School Street
- Cook: 3517 Brooken Hill Drive
- Euper Lane: 6601 Euper Lane
- Fairview: 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard: 1301 North 8th Street
- Morrison: 3415 Newlon Road
- Orr: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
- Park: 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling: 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede: 4201 North O Street
- Sutton: 5001 Kelley Highway
- Tilles: 815 North 16th Street
- Trusty: 3300 Harris Avenue
- Woods: 3201 Massard Road
- Chaffin: 3025 Massard Road
- Darby: 616 North 14th Street
- Kimmons: 2201 North 50th Street
- Ramsey: 3201 Jenny Lind Road
If you have questions about tornado shelter use on FSPS campuses, contact the FSPS Police Department at 479-785-2501.
For more information, visit the FSPS website .
The Greenwood Police Department posted tornado shelter locations located in the city.
- Westwood Elementary 300 Westwood Ave
- East Hills Middle School 1211 Raymond E Wells Dr
- High School 501 Bulldog Loop
