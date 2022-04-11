Colorado Springs Mayor nominates next police chief

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has nominated Colorado Springs Police Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez to serve as the department’s chief.

Chief Vince Niski retired in March of this year after 33 years of service.

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995, after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 ½ years. The city notes he has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division and on the DEA Task Force, among many other responsibilities through the years.

In April of 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez was selected through a national search process, per a City spokesperson. His nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.

