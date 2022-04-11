ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Mayor nominates next police chief

By Kate Singh
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZFqK_0f5obGCf00

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has nominated Colorado Springs Police Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez to serve as the department’s chief.

Chief Vince Niski retired in March of this year after 33 years of service.

>> Exclusive: Police Chief Vince Niski talks about his reasons for retirement

“Interim Chief Vasquez offers Colorado Springs a long history of experience in law enforcement and deep ties within the community,” said Suthers. “Adrian understands both the challenges and opportunities to serve our city, and he brings a strong commitment to continually improving CSPD’s high performance and relationships.”

Vasquez joined CSPD in 1995, after serving in the United States Air Force for 9 ½ years. The city notes he has served in the Sand Creek Division, the Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (Metro VNI) Division and on the DEA Task Force, among many other responsibilities through the years.

In April of 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief where he has oversight of the Patrol Operations Bureau and later became the deputy chief of the Operations Support Bureau.

Vasquez was selected through a national search process, per a City spokesperson. His nomination by the mayor must be confirmed by the Colorado Springs City Council.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Procession honors fallen K-9 Jinx on Tuesday morning

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Deputy Jinx, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night in Manitou Springs. K9 Jinx was part of a team of Deputies and Manitou Springs Police Officers who responded to a call of a person menacing with […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect, K-9 killed in Manitou shooting

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Manitou Springs at about 11 p.m. on Monday night. According to a CSPD release, Manitou Springs Police Officers and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue on […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#Dea#Retirement#The Sand Creek Division#The Dea Task Force#Nexstar Media Inc
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Randy Bishop to face judge Monday for litany of charges

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a court-ordered delay due to COVID, a Colorado Springs man accused in 2019 the murder of Anthony Faircloth and, in 2020, a shooting spree targetting CSPD officers will finally appear in court on Monday, April 11. Randy Bishop was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. He […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy