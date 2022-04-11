ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Fire That Displaced Seven Caused by Smoking Material

By Kate Robinson
 1 day ago
NEW BEDFORD — Smoking material discarded on a third-floor porch caused a fire that displaced seven people and their pets in New Bedford early Monday morning, according to city Fire Chief Scott Kruger. Six adults and one infant — along with two cats and a dog — were...

