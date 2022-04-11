ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, KS

Apartment shooting leaves Kan. teen boy dead, girl injured

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Mission, Kansas, has left one teen dead and another injured. The...

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Mission, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mission, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

At least five dead in 50 car pile-up on Missouri highway

At least five people are confirmed dead and several injured in a massive pile-up of 40 to 50 cars and trucks on Missouri’s Interstate 57 highway.The casualties could rise as rescue crews work to assess the damage and injuries, with a mobile morgue set up near the Mississippi County crash site.Mississippi County EMS director Zach Bolden said conditions were foggy when emergency crews responded to the pile-up of between 40 to 50 vehicles, according to 23WIFR.Drone footage of the scene showed multiple large semi-trailers and small cars strewn across the highway in flames and smoke.Early indications point to one of...
ACCIDENTS
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Kansas City Star
hotnewhiphop.com

Courtney Tailor Confronted In Miami Bar After Allegedly Stabbing Her Boyfriend To Death: Watch

Earlier this month, news broke that OnlyFans creator, Courtney Tailor, may have stabbed her ex-boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death in Miami. Officers responded to a call regarding a domestic violence incident at the El Paraiso apartment complex. Upon arriving, they found Tailor covered in blood and Obumseli suffering from a stab wound. It was when they rushed him to the hospital that he was presumed dead.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sacramento

Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
MANTECA, CA
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

Police: Woman dead, 16-year-old boy injured in Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Md. — A woman was killed and a teenager was injured in a shooting Monday in Pasadena. Based on witness accounts, police said they are looking for two people who may be connected to the shooting that occurred around 4:30 p.m. near a school and a public park in Pasadena's Freetown neighborhood.
PASADENA, MD
FOX 43

Shooting in Harrisburg leaves one injured

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a man is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Dauphin County. According to officials, the man was shot just after 3 p.m. at the Hall Manor apartments in Harrisburg. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police say he...
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Boy Shoots 2 Teen Girls in Car Near Temple, Police Say

A 15-year-old boy already involved in two other shootings pulled out a gun and opened fire on a group of girls inside a car near Temple University after the girls used pepper spray to get the teen and his friends away from their vehicle, Philadelphia police said. The incident occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Teen Injured In East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said. Patrol officers responded around 4 p.m. to a reported walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. There. they found a 17-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators believe he was shot on the 2500 block of Llewelyn Avenue. Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy