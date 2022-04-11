ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How to live pain-free with Get Physical Rx

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The staff at Get Physical Rx listen and understand your concerns and develop a...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Losing weight the non-invasive way!

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston visited Innovative Lasers of Houston to see how the fat-torching Zerona Laser works. It is the first non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat without negative side effects of surgery or fat freezing methods. Fat is emulsified and eliminated through the lymphatic system. The Zerona Laser is FDA approved and has been tested by Harvard scientists. Their study participants experienced an average reduction of 3 to 11 inches across the waist, hips and thighs in just two weeks. When visiting the Innovative Lasers of Houston you will also receive a personalized nutrition plan to help guide you and help you achieve your goal!
HOUSTON, TX
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Health
Inc.com

Urban Skin Rx Founder: How to Build an Inclusive Brand People Trust

Entrepreneur Rachel Roff explains how she found power in truth and empathy. But freebies and discounts really helped her business take off. The Urban Skin Rx founder and CEO started her journey with a $1,500 marketing budget and a desire to treat communities long overlooked by the beauty industry. It...
SKIN CARE
Upworthy

Why therapists are sounding the alarm on big box therapy companies

Given the state of the world we have all been living in for the last two-plus years, it’s no surprise that therapists are in high demand right now, and have been throughout the pandemic. Many therapists have long waiting lists and are taking on more clients than they normally would just to meet the need. New private practices are opening frequently to provide quality mental health care that people so desperately need in these (still) unprecedented times. But something else is happening simultaneously. Large tech companies have cropped up promising mental health care, and even promising to get patients in with a same-day appointments. On the surface, this seems like it should be a good thing. After all, these companies are helping to meet the growing and overwhelming demand for mental health care, so we should make room for them, right? At least that’s what most would think.
HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

“This can happen to anyone, no matter how healthy you are”, Father thought he was having stomach problems because he was lactose intolerant until doctors discovered he had a precancerous growth in his body

The healthy husband and father of five says that when he started having bowel issues, he didn’t think much of it. “I always thought maybe it was what I was eating or like lactose intolerance.” the 39-year-old dad said. But, his condition progressively kept getting a little bit worse and a little bit worse. So, he went to see a doctor. It didn’t take long before doctors discovered what was wrong.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physical Therapy#Dry Needling#Cupping Therapy
KHOU

Houston Methodist Hospital relaxes mask policy

HOUSTON — For the first time since the pandemic began, a major Houston hospital is relaxing its mask policy. According to Houston Methodist Hospital, patients and staff no longer need to wear masks inside some of its public spaces. The hospital changed its policy on April 4. “It’s time...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy