ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

London's Heathrow reports highest passenger numbers since start of COVID

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBWCZ_0f5oaYx800

(Reuters) - Passenger numbers at London’s Heathrow Airport returned to the highest level since the pandemic began in March, driven by outbound leisure travel and the removal of all COVID restrictions.

Heathrow said in a statement on Monday that inbound leisure and business travel had remained weak however due to high levels of coronavirus in the country, and testing requirements for travellers leaving the country.

“It is fantastic to see the airport coming back to life after two years,” CEO John Holland-Kaye said, after what the airport described as a very weak January and February.

Heathrow added that it was unclear whether the current surge in leisure demand was sustainable due to concerns over potential new variants, high fuel prices, low economic growth and the impact of Russia’s evasion of Ukraine.

Many airports have struggled to recruit enough staff in time to meet demand in Britain and Heathrow said it was increasing resources as quickly as possible, with 12,000 new starters planned across the airport.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

So much for hassle-free travel! Furious Heathrow passengers slam 'worst-ever' passport control queues with lines stretching 'back for a MILE' despite all Covid rules being axed - as airport blames increase in travellers

Furious passengers have slammed Heathrow for yet more chaos entering and leaving the airport amid reports of mile-long lines. Travellers posted extraordinary pictures of 'thousands' of people waiting at immigration as officials struggled to deal with the huge backlog. Many miserable flyers said it was the 'worst queue' they had...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Number of patients with Covid in southern England highest for more than a year

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in two regions of England has climbed to the highest level for more than a year, in the latest evidence of a sharp resurgence in the virus.South-east England has now joined the South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, surpassing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,956 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in the South East on March 21, the highest since February 19 last year, according to new figures from NHS England.And in south-west England 1,365...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 61,555 coronavirus cases on Friday, 133 deaths

ROME, April 15 (Reuters) - Italy reported 61,555 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 64,951 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 133 from 149. Italy has registered 161,469 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Covid
Narcity USA

Video Shows JetBlue Passengers Begging To 'Get The Hell Off' After Three Aborted Landings

A JetBlue plane flying from Cancun to New York struggled to land three times because of bad weather, and passengers were begging the crew to be let off the aircraft. The final destination of the JetBlue flight 1852 was JFK airport in New York City, but after three aborted landing attempts, the plane ended up landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in nearby New Jersey instead, reports the Independent.
NEWARK, NJ
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
Reuters

Russia blocks The Moscow Times website

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog has blocked access to the website of The Moscow Times, an English language newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, April 15 (Reuters) - An outbreak of bird flu on a chicken farm in southern Bulgaria has led to the flocks there being culled, the country's food safety agency said on Friday. The industrial farm in the village of Bogdanitsa is the seventh to be hit by the highly...
PETS
Reuters

Plan by SriLankan Airlines to lease 21 aircraft draws criticism

COLOMBO, April 15 (Reuters) - A plan by Sri Lanka's state-owned national airline to lease nearly two dozen aircraft has sparked public criticism and opposition condemnation as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades. Sri Lanka is struggling with low reserves that have declined more than 70%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Musk

April 15 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Friday adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s $43 billion cash takeover offer. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Belarus bans EU-registered trucks from entering country

April 15 (Reuters) - Belarus on Friday announced a ban on trucks registered in the European Union from entering its territory, Interfax news agency quoted the transport ministry as saying. Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
EUROPE
Reuters

Ukraine agrees to financial support from Japan, Canada

April 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to receive 13 billion yen in financial support from the Japanese government and also signed an agreement for 500 million Canadian dollars in support from Canada, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday. "These are funds to finance our primary needs .......
WORLD
Reuters

Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18

SHANGHAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) is preparing to resume production at its Shanghai plant on Monday following a three-week stoppage, having received the go-ahead from local authorities, two people familiar with the matter said. The Shanghai factory, located in the Pudong district east of the city's Huangpu River,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy