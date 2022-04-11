Boy, 13, drowns in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy drowned in Volusia County on Sunday.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the Port Orange boy was swimming by Sunglow Pier with friends around 6:40 p.m. when the group got caught in a rip current.

Officials said the boy’s friends made it back to shore, but he did not.

There were no lifeguards on duty at the time, officials said.

Beach Safety said the boy’s body was found around 7:20 p.m.

