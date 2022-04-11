ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Boy, 13, drowns in Volusia County

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy drowned in Volusia County on Sunday.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the Port Orange boy was swimming by Sunglow Pier with friends around 6:40 p.m. when the group got caught in a rip current.

Officials said the boy’s friends made it back to shore, but he did not.

There were no lifeguards on duty at the time, officials said.

Beach Safety said the boy’s body was found around 7:20 p.m.

Jacqueline
1d ago

Rest in Heavenly peace young man. And may your friends find comfort in our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen ✝️🙏🏻✝️

