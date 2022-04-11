ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

New federal rule requires serial numbers, background checks for ‘ghost gun’ kits

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34klW5_0f5oa9DS00
Ghost Guns FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They're increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday, April 11,2022. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) (Haven Daley)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced a new federal rule meant to crack down on the use of what’s been dubbed as ghost guns – untraceable homemade firearms that do not have serial numbers.

The new rule requires the kits to make homemade guns to be treated like other guns made and sold in the U.S.

STORY: Ghost guns: Biden expected to announce new rules on weapons

The kits will need to have serial numbers and the person buying one would need to pass a background check.

The rule goes into effect in four months, according to the Department of Justice.

“This rule clarifies that these kits qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act, and that commercial manufacturers of such kits must therefore become licensed and include serial numbers on the kits’ frame or receiver, and commercial sellers of these kits must become federally licensed and run background checks prior to a sale – just like they have to do with other commercially-made firearms,” the White House said in a statement.

STORY: 7 injured, 1 dead in major crash in Baker County

The new rule also requires gun dealers to give serial numbers to any firearms in their inventory that do not currently have serial numbers, regardless of how the firearm was made.

“The final rule will also help turn some ghost guns already in circulation into serialized firearms,” said the White House. “Through this rule, the Justice Department is requiring federally licensed dealers and gunsmiths taking any unserialized firearm into inventory to serialize that weapon. For example, if an individual builds a firearm at home and then sells it to a pawn broker or another federally licensed dealer, that dealer must put a serial number on the weapon before selling it to a customer.”

The White House said last year alone, there were around 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in criminal investigations, though law enforcement agencies have testified before Congress about the difficulty in tracking these weapons and warned that data is limited.

Republicans in Congress have slammed President Biden’s crackdown on ghost guns and called it a distraction from the uptick in violence across the country.

STORY: Florida Department of Health is urging vaccinations against Meningococcal Disease

“Homemade firearms aren’t any more dangerous than any other firearms,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a Senate hearing in February. “It’s a name that is intended to scare people.”

In response to the Biden administration’s new rule Monday, the National Rifle Association (NRA) said:

“An administration that’s truly sincere and resolute about curbing violent crime rates would do one thing: take violent criminals off the streets immediately,” said Andrew Arulanandam, Managing Director of Public Affairs for the NRA. “Yet, the Biden administration allows these criminals who kill and maim with callous and reckless abandon, again and again, to roam the streets of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and other cities large and small across our country without fear of prosecution and punishment. Americans know the lenient bail system and the revolving door justice system supported and perpetrated by the Biden administration and other leaders who support soft-on-criminal policies are the problem. However, today, the president unveils yet another hollow plan that will not stop this violence. His gun control actions will undoubtedly hearten his wealthy gun control supporters. But, this action sends the wrong message to violent criminals, because this “ban” will not affect them. These violent crime sprees will continue unabated until they are arrested, prosecuted and punished.”

STORY: Florida man arrested with guns, drugs, baby alligator in truck

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What are ghost guns? Biden to unveil new rules on untraceable homemade firearms

President Joe Biden, facing renewed pressure to fulfil his promises of action on gun control, is set to unveil new regulations to curb the spread of so-called “ghost guns” amid rising crime across the country. Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms as soon as Monday, 11 April.Those rules are expected to feature a change to the federal legal definition of a firearm to include unfinished parts, such as the “80 per cent complete” receivers that are often sold as the final component of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?

The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.Here’s a look at ghost guns and the debate brewing in the U.S.WHAT ARE GHOST...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Gun Dealers#Ghost Gun#Serial Numbers#The Department Of Justice#The White House#The Justice Department
Daily Mail

Biden names his new ATF nominee Steve Dettelbach - who has called for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks - and announces 'ghost gun' crackdown with 20,000 homemade guns being reported in 2021

President Joe Biden is taking another jab at trying to get a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) director confirmed as he nominated on Monday Steve Dettelbach, a former Senate-confirmed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. The announcement coincides with the administration's new crackdowns on ghost...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Montanan

DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden Monday unveiled the Department of Justice’s plan to regulate untraceable firearms known as “ghost guns,” as well as announced his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Department of Justice’s final rule bans the business of manufacturing ghost guns, such as “buy build shoot” kits that […] The post DOJ rule cracks down untraceable firearms known as ‘ghost guns’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Does California's Latest Mass Shooting Show the Country's Strictest Gun Laws Are Not Strict Enough?

A mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12 in Sacramento last weekend predictably provoked immediate agitation for stricter gun control, including policies that seem utterly irrelevant to the facts of the case. That's a familiar pattern in the gun policy debate, which consists largely of reiterating previous proposals in response to mass shootings, regardless of whether those ideas have anything to do with the most recent example.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Axios

Biden announces pick for ATF and plans to trace "ghost guns"

President Biden will announce Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Monday, as well as new plans to regulate so-called "ghost guns," according to administration officials. Why it matters: With gun violence ravaging communities across America, the Biden administration is looking for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy