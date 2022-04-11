ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man Moves Into Cubicle After Not Being Able to Afford Rent, Gets Fired

By Jacklyn Krol
 1 day ago
One TikToker was unable to pay rent and decided to move into his office cubicle. Chibuzor Ejimofor, who uses the name Simon Jackson professionally, created a series of viral TikToks concerning his situation and predicament. Jackson lives in Seattle and with the rent inflation in the city and his...

