The next PS5 restock is happening later today, but you're only guaranteed access if you were already invited. PlayStation Direct has sent out emails to those who signed up to be on the wait list, inviting them to log in to the next PS5 restock later today. Generally, if every console Sony has allocated to this PS5 restock is not sold within the first couple of hours, the restock opens up to the public. This doesn't happen every time, and has become less common as more people are invited, but never say never. PlayStation Direct restocks don't usually open to the public until closer to 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and we will be monitoring this restock closely to see if that happens. If you're not already part of the PlayStation Direct queue, you can sign up here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO