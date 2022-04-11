ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Reports 7 COVID Deaths/678 New Cases

By Mark
kduz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health reported 7 deaths from COVID-19...

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Bradenton Herald

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in same Hawaii hotel, officials say

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in the same hotel on a trip to Hawaii, health officials said. Two people who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton in Waikiki have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia that usually isn’t passed from person to person, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday, March 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Norovirus Outbreaks Reaching Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Says

Norovirus outbreaks in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from NBC News. Norovirus is the most common cause of diarrhea, foodborne illness, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC reported that between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2022,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 797 additional cases show rising trend as BA.2 subvariant dominates every U.S. region

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 797 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The 4,566 cases recorded in the past week translate into a seven-day moving average of 652 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 35.2% over the last 30 days. While the numbers and rates are still low — only about 2.3% of the peak seen in mid-January — they have stopped falling. Lehigh County ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

CDC: Virtually Every American Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly every American lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 99% of Americans live in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus community levels under CDC’s updated guidance, allowing them to drop their face coverings when inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy