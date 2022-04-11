MN Reports 7 COVID Deaths/678 New Cases

The variant of omicron known as BA.2 is set to rapidly cause a new wave of infections in the U.S. in the coming weeks, according to health experts and data from the Centers for Disease Control. BA.2 is classified as a subvarient of omicron, and it appears that it is more transmissible than the original omicron strain.
New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
A man in Baldwin County, Georgia has died following a Lone Star tick bite that infected him with the Heartland Virus, Georgia Outdoor News reports. Officials have not identified the man, but they did confirm that the tick-borne virus is relatively new to the state. According to the Centers for...
Several deaths now attributed to COVID-19 occurred days before Feb. 28, 2020, the day health officials originally reported the first death took place in Washington state and the U.S., according to the Washington State Department of Health. The first death attributed to COVID-19 in the state actually happened on Feb....
Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in the same hotel on a trip to Hawaii, health officials said. Two people who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton in Waikiki have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia that usually isn’t passed from person to person, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday, March 23.
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of foodborne illnesses, but few details have been released. At least 59 patients are involved in the outbreak of Salmonella Saintpaul according to an FDA announcement. The cause of the outbreak had not been identified as of this afternoon. Investigators...
NOROVIRUS cases are on the rise in UK schools, with infections more than doubling in a week. The UK Health Security Agency monitors outbreaks, and has warned Brits to be vigilant as the nasty bug spreads. The latest data showed schools and nurseries have seen the most cases, with a...
A mysterious new virus believed to be carried by ticks is spreading across the United States and now has been confirmed in a neighboring state. What's unsettling is how little is really known about this virus. With warmer weather on the way and regular outdoor activities about to resume, it's...
Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
Outbreaks of norovirus in schools and nurseries have more than doubled in a fortnight, official figures show. There were 113 outbreaks - defined as at least two cases - of the highly infectious vomiting bug in educational settings in the two weeks to March 13, up from 50 a fortnight earlier.
If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
Norovirus outbreaks in the United States are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report from NBC News. Norovirus is the most common cause of diarrhea, foodborne illness, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC reported that between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 5, 2022,...
NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 797 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The 4,566 cases recorded in the past week translate into a seven-day moving average of 652 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 35.2% over the last 30 days. While the numbers and rates are still low — only about 2.3% of the peak seen in mid-January — they have stopped falling. Lehigh County ...
Nearly every American lives in an area where they can stop wearing masks indoors, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 99% of Americans live in counties with “low” or “medium” coronavirus community levels under CDC’s updated guidance, allowing them to drop their face coverings when inside.
As Covid-19 cases continue to fall in the United States, cases of another virus are rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. Outbreaks of norovirus, the bug responsible for the dreaded stomach flu, have been on the rise since January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From August 2021 through...
Comments / 0