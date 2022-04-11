ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

First-ever Missouri legislative trivia event planned for a good cause

 3 days ago

Trivia and politics will collide soon in the first-ever Missouri legislative trivia contest. State Representatives Barry Hovis,...

Ballotpedia News

Missouri completes state legislative redistricting

Missouri completed its legislative redistricting on March 15 when the state’s Judicial Redistricting Commission filed new state Senate district boundaries with the secretary of state. Missouri was the 43rd state to complete legislative redistricting. The House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission unanimously approved state House’s district boundaries on Jan. 21. These maps take effect for Missouri’s 2022 legislative elections.
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers signs anti-opioid legislation in La Crosse

Gov. Tony Evers has signed three bills designed to curb opioid use. The governor signed the legislation Wednesday morning at an addiction rehabilitation facility in La Crosse. The first bill creates three tiers of felonies for manufacturing, dealing and possessing fentanyl based on the amount and increases the maximum prison sentence for the crimes by five years if the crimes occur in a public housing project or near a park, swimming pool, youth center or school. The second bill decriminalizes the use fentanyl testing strips used to confirm a substance as fentanyl. Such strips are classified as drug paraphernalia under current state law. The third bill calls for the creation of a state database tracking methamphetamine and opioid use.
LA CROSSE, WI

