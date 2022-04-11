Judd Apatow gets comedians to open up in 'Sicker'

On Feb. 20, a Euphoria fan went viral tweeting: "Wait I just found out that the actress that plays Lexie is a nepotism baby omg (cyring emoji) her mom is Leslie Mann and her dad is a movie director lol." Judd Apatow apparently saw that tweet. “I went online and I looked at my Twitter feed and I saw that my name was trending and the first tweet was something like ‘Judd Apatow is Maude’s dad?!’” Apatow tells The Last Laugh podcast. “And then someone else was like, ‘Who the f*ck is Judd Apatow?’ And then someone else was like, ‘He’s a director!’ And then that person said, ‘Well, I don’t know every nerdy indie director.’ And then someone else was like, ‘He’s not an indie director. He did Knocked Up!’” Apatow says he's a proud dad seeing his daughter become successful. “I mean, the show is incredible,” he says of Euphoria. “And I sat and watched it in a puddle of tears. She works so hard on it, but you don’t really get a sense of what it’s going to be from how she talks about it when we see her. Because she just talks about the pressure of filming a scene and what she was trying to do and hoping it came across. And then you see it as a finished story and it’s so moving.”

