Fortune releases 25th annual list of best companies to work for

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Logo of the United States brand Cisco Systems part of the brands related to mobile technology and communication devices. (Photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work released their annual 100 Best Companies to Work for List on Monday, as technology conglomerate Cisco won the best place to work for the second straight year.

"The tech giant has offered free counseling sessions through the company's employee assistance program for more than 20 years and recently boosted its digital therapy options," Fortune wrote. "Cisco has offered an extra eight days of paid time off so far, with an additional three planned in 2022."

Fortune and its partner Great Place to Work have published the Best Companies list for 25 years, Fortune wrote.

"While COVID-19 has forever changed the way we work, the best businesses are stepping up to support their employees as they navigate uncharted waters," Fortune wrote.

Cisco and Wegmans Food Markets ranked first and third on the 2022 list, and have been recognized every year the list has been published, along with Marriott International and Publix Supermarkets.

"Most striking about the Publix and Wegmans streak is that supermarket jobs, already notoriously low paying, have become even more grueling over the past two years as workers put their lives at risk by showing up every day in the middle of a pandemic," Fortune wrote.

"Layer on the stress of dealing with disgruntled customers, and it's clear why so many workers have reached a breaking point. In December 2021 some 786,000 retail employees quit—a record in an industry already plagued by high turnover."

The top 10 Best Companies to Work For in 2022, according to the list, are:

  1. Cisco
  2. Hilton
  3. Wegmans Food Markets
  4. Salesforce
  5. Nvidia
  6. Accenture
  7. Rocket Companies
  8. American Express
  9. David Weekley Homes
  10. Capital One Financial

There are currently 238,959 open positions at the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Fortune found. Additionally, 18 of the companies on the list provide fully paid sabbaticals.

Great Place to Work determines the list using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, the organization wrote in a press release. The study is based on 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees.

The survey aims to allow employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their employer's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. These statements aim to describe a "great employee experience, defined by high levels of trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie," according to the press release.

Great Place to Work measures the differences in survey responses across demographic groups and roles within each organization to assess both the quality and consistency of the employee experience. Statements are weighted according to their relevance in describing the most important aspects of an equitable workplace.

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified, have at least 1,000 U.S. employees, and cannot be a government agencies. Great Place to Work requires statistically significant survey results, reviews anomalies in responses, news, and financial performance, and investigates any employee reports of the company in compliance with strict surveying rules to validate the integrity of the results and findings. Data is also normalized to compare companies fairly across sizes and industries.

