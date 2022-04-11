ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Art for storm sewers’ sake

By Todd Epp
q957.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is calling on local artists to help add beauty to storm drains in the city. The Storm Inlet Painting Project provides a unique canvas for public art, as well as an opportunity to highlight the need to protect our water...

q957.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

