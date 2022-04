In an 11th-hour gambit to give more bargaining power to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines, Republicans in the Iowa House on Wednesday converted a cosmetology bill into a one-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain for the pipelines. “The reason we are addressing eminent domain today is because landowners who are […] The post Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO