‘Live A Live’ remake is HD-2D thanks to the success of ‘Octopath Traveler’

The Cub bills itself as "The Jungle Book meets Armageddon", and that is one hell of a sell. Add that to the fact it's a self-proclaimed old-school platformer, inspired by 16-bit era sidescrollers but "built for today", and it would appear Demagog Studio and Untold Tales are very clear on what they hope to achieve with their latest venture. Having received its world premiere at the Future Games Show's Spring Showcase last month, The Cub shares the same universe as the developer's previous outing, Golf Club Wasteland. And while that may seem like a strange pairing at face value, the devs are confident both worlds fit together seamlessly. As for The Cub's more obvious inspirations, it does indeed echo The Jungle Book as it appeared on the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis decades ago, as well as everything from Aladdin to The Lion King, Another World, Earthworm Jim, and World of Illusion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO