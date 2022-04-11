ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville Police: Two teens shot in drive-by shooting

By Will Gerard
 1 day ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police were dispatched to James Place after being informed of possible gunshots at around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

Upon arrival, authorities found that a 17 and 16-year old male had been shot. The 17-year-old was shot in the right leg and left forearm, while the 16-year-old was shot in the left leg. They were both later treated at a nearby hospital.

The teenagers told police that they had been walking down east English street when shots were fired at them from an unknown vehicle.

The current investigation is still on-going, and no other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to either call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA

WCIA

