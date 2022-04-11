Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Thursday morning through Thursday evening for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 and 234 which includes Southern El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Crowley, Bent, Kiowa and the lower elevations of Las Animas counties. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 AND 234 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 AND 234 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...228...229...230 231...232...233 and 234. * Winds...For TODAY: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For TOMORROW: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.

