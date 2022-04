The Oscars are lining up their music acts for Sunday. We still don’t have confirmed word about Billie Eilish or the cast of “Encanto,” but they seem like sure bets. I can tell you my Van Morrison sources confirm that he will not be performing “Down to Joy” from “Belfast.” Since the Academy would let him without a mask or even a vaccination, that is not the issue. Or maybe he doesn’t want to take a COVID test. Van marches to his own, strange drummer.

MUSIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO