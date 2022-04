I could open this article by asking whether you are a fan of kids being given "homework"? I was not a fan of homework, but what student is? If you are a student who loves homework please feel free to send a note and tell us why you love it :) For the most part, kids dislike homework and maybe parents as well. Not sure how teachers, I'm not a teacher. Homework is a part of education let us know how you feel click your choice below.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO