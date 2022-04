Photos: Moncada - WhiteSox/Twitter | Kopech - whitesox/Instagram. December 6, 2016 will forever be a watershed moment in the history of the Chicago White Sox franchise. It was on that day the South Siders chose a defined course after years of meddling. Whether that decision was right or wrong is still a matter of some conjecture. But nevertheless, it will be one that receives heavy scrutiny well into the future. On that day, the White Sox sent ace starting pitcher Chris Sale, who was on a Hall of Fame trajectory at the time, to the Boston Red Sox. The two centerpieces of the deal were uber prospects Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO