Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin to have disciplinary hearing with NHL

In 37 games this season, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists).

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday evening in regards to a cross check he delivered to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki on Sunday.

The league announced the hearing via Twitter on Monday morning.

During the Penguins’ 3-2 home overtime win against the Predators on Sunday, as the second intermission began, Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a physical battle near the Predators net. Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands, then cross-checked him in the mouth. Borowiecki appeared to lose teeth as a result of the attack and did not return to the game.

On-ice officials issued a double minor to Malkin for high sticking, and Borowiecki received a minor for roughing.

Malkin has little history in the way of supplemental discipline with the NHL as he has been fined two times and suspended once throughout his 16-year career.

His most recent infraction leading to supplemental discipline came with a high-sticking incident with former Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau that led to a $5,000 fine Dec. 31, 2019.

Malkin’s only career suspension (one game) came Feb. 11, 2019. During a 4-1 road win against the Philadelphia Flyers, he received a match penalty for swinging his stick at the head of former Flyers forward Michael Raffl. Malkin received a match penalty for that display, a penalty that comes with an automatic suspension pending review from the league.

Notes: Penguins reserve forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. … The Penguins had a scheduled day off Monday.