ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin to have disciplinary hearing with NHL

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyBFe_0f5oUCLc00
In 37 games this season, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists).

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is scheduled to have a disciplinary hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday evening in regards to a cross check he delivered to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki on Sunday.

The league announced the hearing via Twitter on Monday morning.

During the Penguins’ 3-2 home overtime win against the Predators on Sunday, as the second intermission began, Malkin and Borowiecki were engaged in a physical battle near the Predators net. Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands, then cross-checked him in the mouth. Borowiecki appeared to lose teeth as a result of the attack and did not return to the game.

On-ice officials issued a double minor to Malkin for high sticking, and Borowiecki received a minor for roughing.

Malkin has little history in the way of supplemental discipline with the NHL as he has been fined two times and suspended once throughout his 16-year career.

His most recent infraction leading to supplemental discipline came with a high-sticking incident with former Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau that led to a $5,000 fine Dec. 31, 2019.

Malkin’s only career suspension (one game) came Feb. 11, 2019. During a 4-1 road win against the Philadelphia Flyers, he received a match penalty for swinging his stick at the head of former Flyers forward Michael Raffl. Malkin received a match penalty for that display, a penalty that comes with an automatic suspension pending review from the league.

Notes: Penguins reserve forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. … The Penguins had a scheduled day off Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-checking Borowiecki

The NHL suspended Penguins star Evgeni Malkin a whopping four games for cross-checking Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Watch the video explanation above for more on why the NHL suspended Malkin for four games. Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 game(s) for cross-checking Mark Borowiecki. This marks the second time the NHL suspended...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Sidney Crosby Notches 1,400th Point In Penguins OT Win

Sidney Crosby became the 22nd player to score 1,400 points in NHL history on his overtime game-winner for the Penguins on Sunday. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby became just the 22nd player to tally 1,400 career points moving him ahead of Hall of Famer, Jarri Kurri. He trails Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin by three points.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Ronnie Attard Making Case for NHL Roster Spot in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers have been busy injecting youth into their lineup since the trade deadline, especially after the NCAA wrapped up their season. It has been an exciting preview of what these young and talented players can show, providing glimpses of their skill and production. Ronnie Attard is one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
353
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy