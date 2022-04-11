Tulsa police, Crime Stoppers to host community meeting on license plate reading cameras

flock camera

The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Crime Stoppers are hosting another meeting to discuss the Flock cameras being installed around Tulsa.

Flock cameras are automated license plate reading devices that detect motion and snap pictures of passing vehicles.

Tulsa police told KRMG they intend to focus on reducing violent crime with the cameras.

“It’s about capturing the traffic that’s leaving an area.” Captain Jacob Johnston told KRMG.

If a shooting occurs in an area near one of these cameras, it is possible the suspect’s vehicle could be spotted on the camera. Captain Johnston said if they have a description of that vehicle, they can plug details into the Flock system and be notified if a match is spotted.

“We can tell they were on this street and they went this direction.” Capt. Johnston said.

TPD is hopeful the cameras could also help police find stolen cars.

The next community meeting to talk about the placement and usage of the cameras is set for Tuesday, April 12th at Ellen Ochoa Elementary at 5:30PM.

©2022 Cox Media Group