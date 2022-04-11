Springfield man arrested for illegal firearm, resisting arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A Springfield man was arrested late Thursday night after a firearm investigation led police to find an illegally loaded firearm.

Detectives have been conducting firearms investigations on the suspect, 25-year-old Kamari Acree of Springfield, for the past week. On Thursday evening, officers received information that Acree had a firearm in his possession and began surveillance on his home.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers saw Acree enter the passenger seat of a car and leave the area. Officers stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Hancock and Union Streets around 11:05 p.m. Thursday night. Walsh said when officers approached the vehicle, they saw Acree allegedly reach for his waistband and grab the handle of the firearm and drop it on the passenger seat.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Acree then made an attempt to run from detectives but was caught and arrested. While officers were booking him, he allegedly continued to resist arrest and spit on two officers.

Acree is facing the following charges:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Violation of a Firearms Surrender Order

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Assault & Battery on a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

The driver of the vehicle was released after the traffic stop.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.